Woodstock Corp Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.7% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $128.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.