IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $749,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock valued at $46,762,464 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $170.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.99. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

