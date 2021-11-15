Woodstock Corp Sells 238 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Woodstock Corp reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,879,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

NYSE BK opened at $60.08 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.