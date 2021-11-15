Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,202 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $7,192,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

