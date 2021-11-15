Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $7,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

