Woodstock Corp Sells 1,550 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,637 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of APA by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

APA stock opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

APA Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.