Woodstock Corp Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

UPS stock opened at $213.19 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

