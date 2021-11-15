Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 5,767 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,174,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $36,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 324,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

KMI opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

