M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in National Grid by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

