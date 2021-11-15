Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $113.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $84.96 and a 12 month high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

