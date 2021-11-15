Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

NASDAQ COCO opened at $14.50 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.