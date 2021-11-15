Raymond James Boosts Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target to $22.00

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WNC. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $900.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

