Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.