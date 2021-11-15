LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,207 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for approximately 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IDACORP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDACORP by 532.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

