LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 300 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Diageo were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 8.4% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $204.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.89. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $205.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

