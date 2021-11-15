LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $711,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,198,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $203.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.69. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

