Colony Group LLC Sells 828 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,808,000 after acquiring an additional 474,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,549,000 after buying an additional 101,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,070,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 7.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,056,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after buying an additional 205,833 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.17 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

