Colony Group LLC Sells 68 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after acquiring an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 43.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.92.

Shares of TT stock opened at $192.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

