Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 189,139 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $101,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AL opened at $47.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.87. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

