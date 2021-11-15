The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Position Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $87.85 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.