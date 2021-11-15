Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 410.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $77.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.25. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.19 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.