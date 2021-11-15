Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $102.55 Million Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,556 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.55% of EMCOR Group worth $102,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $130.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

