Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $6.81 on Friday. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $854.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 83,238 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

