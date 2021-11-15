Verge 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.90 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $507.03 million and approximately $38.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.43 or 0.00416197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,485,523,088 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

