Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00149158 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00037696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.64 or 0.00489572 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00075887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

