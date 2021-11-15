Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.77 billion and $306.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $48.14 or 0.00073270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00072147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00095291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,728.73 or 0.07197754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,133.52 or 1.00663886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00021576 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,701,325 coins and its circulating supply is 182,252,595 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

