Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $56,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $53,529,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $46,501,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TNL opened at $55.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

