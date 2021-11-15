Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 44.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 402,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,527,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $118.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

