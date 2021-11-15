Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CKSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

