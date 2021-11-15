Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 280 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $357.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.95. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $361.60. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

