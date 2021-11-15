M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 1,075,801 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,261,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 493,515 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 239.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,634 shares of company stock worth $291,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

