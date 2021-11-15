M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,526,741 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.13.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $192.84 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

