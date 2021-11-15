Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Oracle by 75.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $5,109,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 82,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.