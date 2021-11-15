Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,917,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 6.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $106.47 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

