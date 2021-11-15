Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,233 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 52.9% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $24.94 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.