a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Head to Head Analysis

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and LightInTheBox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.49%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and LightInTheBox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox $398.15 million 0.50 $13.32 million $0.13 13.54

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A LightInTheBox 3.19% 28.40% 9.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightInTheBox beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

