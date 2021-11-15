Insider Selling: Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Aaron Coblentz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of Oportun Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $27.74 on Monday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OPRT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

