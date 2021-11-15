Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 190,253 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.35% of Amedisys worth $107,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,423,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $182.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

