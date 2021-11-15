Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 43,005 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 367,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Watsco were worth $105,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

NYSE:WSO opened at $302.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.