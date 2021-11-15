New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

New Gold stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of New Gold worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

