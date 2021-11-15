HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives C$4.44 Average PT from Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of HEXO from C$6.00 to C$1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get HEXO alerts:

TSE:HEXO opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.