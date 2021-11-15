Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 416,698 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after acquiring an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.55 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.