LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHCG. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.91.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $149.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.34. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.