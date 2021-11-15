SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,034,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,178 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $111,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $38.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

