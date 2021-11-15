JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,815,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,520,000 after acquiring an additional 667,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,177,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,430,000 after purchasing an additional 115,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,073,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 112,815 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

