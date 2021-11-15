Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 4,721 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 133.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 452.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 383.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock worth $109,481. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

