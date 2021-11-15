Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 29.4% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Litecoin has a market cap of $18.83 billion and $3.39 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $273.03 or 0.00414508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,978,895 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.