Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

KB Home stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 17.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

