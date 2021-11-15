Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

KB Home stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 17.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.