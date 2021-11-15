Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 3,122 ($40.79) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 58.19. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,184 ($41.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,967.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,808.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

