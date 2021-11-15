Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $113,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,374 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK opened at $427.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $241.24 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,945. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

